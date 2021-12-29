An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan

RCMP said no injuries have been reported

Emergency responders are clearing the scenes of two Canadian Pacific Railway train derailments in Western Canada.

CP said in a statement that a freight train carrying potash went off the tracks Tuesday evening near Craven, Sask., northwest of Regina.

The company said there were no injuries or public safety concerns. CP crews and resources were immediately dispatched to clean the site and continued to do so Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a significant amount of potash was released, but no dangerous goods were spilled.

RCMP said another CP train derailed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Barons, Alta., north of Lethbridge.

“The train which was northbound is reported to have had an engine derail and a few empty fuel cars have tipped over,” police said in a statement. “The derailed engine, as a result of the angle it is at currently is resting at, is causing diesel fuel to leak from the fuel entry point.”

RCMP said no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews, CP Rail and hazardous materials response teams from Calgary are on scene. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.

The causes of both derailments are still under investigation.

The Canadian Press

