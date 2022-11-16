Two people were stabbed at a Richmond business in the 11000-block of No. 5 Road Nov. 16. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

Two people were stabbed at a Richmond business in the 11000-block of No. 5 Road Nov. 16. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

2 people stabbed at business next to Richmond RCMP station

Suspect believed to have connection with the business

Two people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after they were stabbed at a business next to the Richmond RCMP station Wednesday morning (Nov. 16).

Police say they found the two stabbing victims around 10:56 a.m., at 11511 No. 5 Road. According to Google Streetview, the address appears to be a Rove Concepts furniture warehouse.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later found and arrested near Highway 1 on the Clearbrook Road exit in Abbotsford, shortly after noon. Police say the suspect is believed to be associated with the business where the stabbing occurred.

They say there is no further risk to the public.

READ ALSO: 2 B.C. teachers disciplined over angry, intimidating behaviour

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Richmondstabbing

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house, B.C. man shares costly journey

Just Posted

Jaden Shanley is holding the third annual 60 km walk for men’s health in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Jaden Shanley Instagram/Special to The News)
3rd annual Maple Ridge walk for men’s health kicks off on Saturday

Thousands of shoppers are expected to attend the Sky Hangar winter market at Pitt Meadows airport from Nov. 18-20. (The Collective Markets/Special to The News)
Winter market comes to Pitt Meadows airport

A small roof fire was reported at 21445 123rd Ave. in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 16. (Neil Corbett/The News)
House fire in Maple Ridge shuts down part of 123rd Avenue

Memorial Peace Park will once again be decorated for Glow. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge downtown park to light up on Nov. 26