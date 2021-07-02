2 years after Lower Mainland teen’s death, family still asking why no charges laid

‘Justice for Carson’ signs put up at Langley skate park on boy’s 16th birthday

Aron Crimeni, right, with family and friends set up a Justice For Carson banner on Friday, July 2. It’s been almost two years since the Langley teen died and the family wants to see charges laid. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

On what would have been his 16th birthday, the family of Carson Crimeni reminded Langley that there have still been no charges related to the death of the young boy almost two years ago.

“It is really frustrating, two years is a long time,” said Darrel Crimeni, Carson’s grandfather.

Family and friends gathered at the Walnut Grove skate park where he was found and put up a banner reading Justice for Carson.

“I have a hard time understanding why this has taken so long,” said Carson’s father, Aron Crimeni.

As far as the family knows, the Langley RCMP have concluded their investigation into the summer 2019 incident and sent their information to the B.C. Prosecution Service. In B.C., only the Crown prosecutors can lay criminal charges and star the process of a trial.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Darrel Crimeni, Carson’s grandfather, spoke about how hard Carson’s loss has been on the family. Carson would have been 16 on Friday, July 2. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park, while people could be heard laughing.

His family believes he was given a huge amount of drugs by older youths who preyed on the “gregarious amd trusting” Carson.

Carson had ADHD and was had some awkwardness in school, his father said.

“He believed these boys were his friends, and all he wanted to do was make friends,” Aron said.

Carson’s family believes peer pressure and even force feeding led to the young boy having a lethal dose of drugs in his system.

The family has not heard much about when charges might be laid.

“They continue to tell us that they’re working on it,” Aron said.

He said he wanted the Crown prosecutors to understand that this delay is sending a message.

“You’re sending out a message that this is acceptable behaviour,” he said.

The Langley RCMP had earlier said that they expected charges might be laid as early as last September.

The family’s Justice For Carson sign will likely only be up at the skate park for a few days, until the Township removes it, Darrel said.

But the week of July 2, someone put up a professionally-printed Justice for Carson sign on the 200th Street overpass.

The Crimeni family doesn’t know who put it up, Darrel said, but they’re grateful.

