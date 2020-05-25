20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

Langley Lodge said that 20 residents have now died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors care home as of Monday, May 25.

There were two new cases, four active cases among residents, and 19 recoveries among the residents, according to the update posted on the Lodge’s website.

In addition, there have been nine cases among staff members, including two Fraser Health workers sent into the facility to help. There have been more than 50 cases total linked to the Lodge.

Recovery means that a person has had no symptoms and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

“However we are remaining cautious and will continue to keep all residents on droplet precautions until Public Health determine that our outbreak is over,” the latest update said.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge has had no new cases of COVID-19 in past six days

The outbreak has been contained to the second and third floors of the seniors care home. Residents are confined to their rooms and receive their meals delivered on trays.

“Our staff continue to grieve the loss of these residents and we all extend our sincere condolences to families and friends,” says the latest update on the Lodge’s website.

Langley Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman encouraged families of residents to call her personally if they have questions – her phone number is posted on the updates page, along with the phone number of director of care Lisa Samms-Maxwell.

In response to concerns raised last week by a resident’s daughter about a lack of frequent information, Hauptman said that there have been updates on the home’s website, and emails were sent out as well.

Updates to the website were posted May 1, 6, and 15. Over the last week, there have been daily updates to the numbers of fatalities, active cases, and recoveries on the update site.

The current outbreak began on April 28, with a staff member thought to have contracted the novel coronavirus in the community. While the staff member was asymptomatic, it was passed to residents, and the virus got into a ward for dementia patients.

CoronavirusLangleySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

Just Posted

‘Just getting to know Maple Ridge’: local resident discovers historical markers

Belle Morse Park was named after the former mayor who also served as a city councillor

Guard dog trainer looks to take over part of tree farm

An unused horse arena and gravel area on Green Road property proposed for alternate use

Council ponders next steps for Pitt Meadows Official Community Plan

Revising a blueprint for how to keep growing and developing the city has been stalled by COVID

LETTER: Why are mobile lab workers not getting hazard pay?

A Pitt Meadows essential service worker questions why she and coworkers are not being compensated

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

A Scouting from Home effort sees kids collecting non-perishables for the Friends In Need Food Bank

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

Most Read