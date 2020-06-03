A message is painted on the boarded up windows of a closed Aritzia clothing store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Aritzia Inc. says it expects net revenue for its first quarter to be about 45 per cent lower than at the same time last year due to the impacts of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

After a dip in daily case counts, B.C. health officials announced a slight surge in COVID-19 test positives on Wednesday (June 3).

In the past 24 hours, 22 British Columbians have tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in a joint statement Wednesday (June 3).

That means there are 214 active cases ongoing in the province.

One person in the Fraser Health region also died, bringing the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 166.

Thirty-two people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Roughly 2,243 people have recovered fully from the novel coronavirus.

It’s unclear if the surge in cases stem from any of the protests against racism that have popped up across the province in response to the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

In their statement, Dix and Henry urged British Columbians to “stand together while staying apart,” while COVID-19 remains an ongoing health crisis.

“Racialized communities face obstacles that others to do not, and we have seen British Columbians proudly stand up and speak out against racism,” the statement reads.

“Exercising our right to peaceful demonstration is extremely important, and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones and friends safe during this pandemic.”

The pair of health officials suggested finding alternative ways to peacefully demonstrate, such as in smaller groups in multiple locations, while also maintaining safe physical distancing and using non-medical cloth masks when in closer contact to others.

“Let’s stand united across our province, our nation and around the world,” Henry and Dix continued.

“Let’s continue to work together and learn from others to keep our firewall strong and importantly, use this time to spread the message of respect and tolerance rather than spreading the virus.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Just Posted

Slow start for in-class instruction across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Only 18 per cent elementary students attend in-school instuction and five per cent secondary students

Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Maple Ridge revamps flood response plan

Emergency program coordinator identifies some problem areas city is looking to shore up

LETTER: Board defends tough decisions ahead for arts centre

Lack of income puts The ACT in peril – changes are mandatory to survive, says president

LETTER: MAID is a reassuring option for Maple Ridge man

Letter writer takes exception with a local woman’s views about revoked funding for Delta Hospice

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Family of dead Abbotsford football star pushes for mental health changes

Uko family disappointed in actions of Regina hospital, hosting public funeral service this weekend

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Most Read