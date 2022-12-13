Police confronted alleged armed robbers in several locations throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@kristianb01/Twitter)

Police confronted alleged armed robbers in several locations throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@kristianb01/Twitter)

22-year-olds charged with dealership robbery that set off Lower Mainland car chase

Two suspects remain at large

A pair of 22-year-old men have been charged in connection with the Port Coquitlam car dealership robbery that set off multiple police chases and shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway in November.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam and Omar Demetris of New Westminster are in custody and facing robbery charges.

Two suspects remain at large, however, Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Their department was called to a dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a reported armed robbery. Police exchanged gunfire with the four masked suspects, before the robbers took off in a stolen vehicle.

They crashed it on Highway 1, near the Kind Edward overpass and IKEA, before fleeing on foot. One suspect was arrested nearby.

Meanwhile, one of the remaining three suspects car jacked a nearby vehicle before fleeing to Surrey. They were arrested.

The identities of the two suspects who got away remain unknown. RCMP said they also don’t know if those suspects may have been injured in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

READ ALSO: 2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberycrimeMetro Vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Forces Snowbirds scheduled to return to Abbotsford International Airshow in 2023
Next story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Just Posted

Police are on the scene of a pepper spraying incident at ValleyFair Mall. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)
Pepper spray incident at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge

Cole Lambert, president of Epic Homes, (left) and Ryan Bednar of Epic Homes present the Christmas Hamper Society’s Chelsa Meadus and Tina Kirkpatrick with $3,000 for teen gifts. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Busy year for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

The public can use an online survey to offer feedback about the Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan. (The News files)
Public gets a say in Maple Ridge’s final Parks, Rec, and Culture Master Plan

Doug Thomson gives blood for the 171st time at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Friday, Dec. 9. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Flu season impacts blood donation at Maple Ridge church

Pop-up banner image