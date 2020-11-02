A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

26 COVID-19 cases linked to Chilliwack dance academy as outbreak declared

Parents said academy had stricter COVID-19 protocols than public schools

More than two dozen COVID-19 cases have been linked to a Chilliwack dance academy, health officials say.

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak Monday evening at Capella Dance Academy. The health authority says 26 people at the location have tested positive, with case and contact management “ongoing.”

People who have contracted COVID-19, along with their close contacts, have been told to self-isolate.

The first cases at the dance academy came a little less than a week before a dozen Chilliwack schools sent exposure notices advising of cases at their schools.

Fraser Health said, in its release, “We are also working with the Chilliwack and Fraser-Cascades school districts to ensure they are informed of any potential exposure and are working together to ensure the safety of staff and students.”

Last week, letters were sent to families involved with the academy informing them of a COVID-19 case at the site.

RELATED: COVID-19 exposure event at Chilliwack’s Capella Dance Academy

RELATED: COVID-19 exposures in at least a dozen Chilliwack schools

RELATED: List of Chilliwack youth groups closing due to COVID-19 growing quickly

Since then, Capella owner Sarah Sturrus-Wood has confirmed that she has the virus, and Fraser Health said in a letter that potential exposure might have occurred on Oct. 21 and 22, between 2:30 and 10 p.m. on both days.

Sturrus-Wood said she had not been in the studio since those dates.

In a letter to parents, she urged the parents of children who weren’t feeling well to get tested. She also said she would be closing her studio – even though Fraser Health didn’t order it closed.

Parents with children at the studio expressed surprise because, they said, the academy had stricter COVID-19 protocols than public schools, including masks in common spaces, no adults in the studio, physical distancing and staggered classes.

In its release announcing the outbreak, Fraser Health said: “Fraser Health will inspect the site and we are continuing to work with the dance academy to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

-with files from Eric Welsh

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

Just Posted

Mario Palcich sits atop his 161 pound pumpkin and enjoys a glass of wine. (Special to THE NEWS)
88-year-old Pitt Meadows farmer grows 161-pound pumpkin

Granddaughter goaded Mario Palcich into growing giant gourds

Local Ride Racing brought the annual Rock the Ridge bike race to the dikes and roads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Sunday, with participants racing a circuit that took them along Neaves Road Swaneset Bay golf course and along the dike system. The elite men did the course three times for a 100km race. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Bike racers Rock the Ridge Sunday

Bikes speed along the dikes of north polder in Pitt Meadows

IHIT investigated the stabbing on Nelson Court in Maple Ridge on Oct. 29, 2020 (Neil Corbett/ The News)
Maple Ridge man charged with murder in family stabbings

Also facing a charge of aggravated assault

A new photo released by the RCMP shows what Lawrence Nadessan was wearing on Saturday night, the last time he was seen. (Special to The News)
Missing man found dead in Maple Ridge residence

Police locate 44-year-old who disappeared on Oct. 24

Maple Ridge’s Thomas Henry Laity in his uniform ready to ship out in 1916. (Image P03316/Maple Ridge Museum Archives)
LOOKING BACK: The enemy they could not see in wartime

Timely retrospective of local soldiers who died of disease during the First World War

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
26 COVID-19 cases linked to Chilliwack dance academy as outbreak declared

Parents said academy had stricter COVID-19 protocols than public schools

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Most Read