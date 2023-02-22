A 26-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a June 19, 2022 hit-and-run at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano. (Google Streetview)

A 26-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a June 19, 2022 hit-and-run at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano. (Google Streetview)

26-year-old charged in fatal Kitsilano hit-and-run

Alexandre Romero-Arata accused of criminal negligence causing death for June 2022 incident

Police have laid charges against a young man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in Kitsilano and fleeing the area.

Alexandre Romero-Arata, 26, is charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

He’s alleged to be behind the death of a 24-year-old, who was crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street with a friend on June 19, 2022. When the 24-year-old was struck, the driver failed to stop or offer assistance.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin says it took the collision investigation unit months of evidence gathering to recommend charges against Romero-Arata.

He’s set to remain in custody until his next court appearance.

READ ALSO: ‘I couldn’t get over it’: Castlegar mother heads to the front lines of Ukraine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashcrimeVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Temporary foreign workers hit record levels in B.C.

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP thanked volunteers with Victim Services for their time. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook/Special to The News)
Victim Services dedicate thousands of hours to residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Theo Kochan has led the Flames in scoring this season. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)
Flames host playoff opener in Maple Ridge on Feb. 22

Colleen Findlay’s killer, Jeremy Wade Vojkovic, had his day parole revoked. (Pixabay)
Parole revoked for killer of Maple Ridge mother

Maple Ridge’s Bertha Washer (Coach), Joey Meunics (3rd), Jayden Neufeld (Lead), Eric Wardoper (Skip), Declan McColeman (2nd). (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley junior curlers make coach proud