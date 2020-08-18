(File Photo)

$27,500 in contraband seized at Kent Institution

Seizure includes handmade stabbing weapons and 51 grams of meth

Kent correctional officers seized a package of contraband worth more than $27,000 on August 8.

According to a release dated Tuesday (August 18), the contraband seized included five handmade stabbing weapons, a miniature cell phone, 51.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine and one gram of THC.

The RCMP has been notified and an investigation is underway.

RELATED: Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

RELATED: Kent Institution prison guard assaulted by inmate

“[Correctional Service of Canada] is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” a CSC spokesperson said in a statement. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

The CSC uses a number of contraband detection measures, including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs.

The CSC has an anonymous tip line for all federal institutions. To submit an anonymous tip, contact 1-866-780-3784.

