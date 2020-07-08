3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Three people have died in a potentially suspicious motel fire in Prince George.

Fire crews responded to the fire, in the 900 block of Victoria Street, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday (July 8) where they found a portion of the Econo Lodge on fire.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. fire crews located three people dead inside the building, according to a statement released by Mounties later in the afternoon.

RCMP have been advised by fire personnel that the blaze “appeared to be suspicious” but noted that the investigation is in its early stages and the cause has not yet been determined.

Investigators with the serious crime unit will be leading the probe.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Prince George RCMP ayt 250-561-3300, can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Most Read