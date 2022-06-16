Fatal on Highway 5 from Thursday June 16. (Facebook)

Fatal on Highway 5 from Thursday June 16. (Facebook)

4 dead in 15 hours on Highway 5 near Kamloops following crashes with semi-trailers

Two adults and a baby died on June 16, just hours after another fatal crash on Highway 5

  • Jun. 16, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Two adults and an infant have died in a crash on Highway 5 about 10 kilometres north of Kamloops.

The BC RCMP Highway Patrol said the collision between a semi-trailer and a vehicle occurred on Thursday (June 16) just before 11 a.m. at Highway 5 and Jane Road, near Vinsulla.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov told KTW Barriere RCMP and BC Highway Patrol officers, along with emergency services members, responded.

“Police are in the very early stages of this investigation, but can confirm that two adults and one infant have died as a result,” Halskov said. “The cause of the crash is not known at this time.”

The highway remains closed in both directions as emergency personnel remain at the scene.

DriveBC said there is no estimated time as to when the highway will reopen, with an update expected at 2 p.m.

The fatal crash was the second such incident along that stretch of Highway 5 in the past 24 hours.

One person was killed on Wednesday night when a semi-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle on the highway just south of Little Fort at about 8:30 p.m.

Fatal on Highway 5 from Wednesday June 15. (Facebook)

