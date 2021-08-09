5 deaths reported in B.C. as new COVID infections top 1,000 over the weekend

Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the weekend, health officials said Monday (Aug. 9).

There were 422 new cases reported Friday to Saturday, 364 from Saturday to Sunday and 293 from Sunday to Monday. Five people died over that time period, four of them in Interior Health and one in Northern Health.

Interior Health has seen the biggest surge in cases over the past several weeks and that continued over the weekend, with 587 new infections in the region. There were 258 new cases in Fraser Health, 142 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 62 new cases in Island Health and 30 new cases in Northern Health.

Active cases in B.C. have reached 3,036 and there are seven active outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Holyrood Manor; Kin Village West Court (Fraser Health); Nelson Jubilee Manor; Kootenay Street Village; Cottonwoods Care Centre; Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health); and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

There are currently 68 people in hospital, of whom 20 are in intensive care or ICU.

Vaccination rates in B.C. have hit 82 per cent for first doses in people ages 12 and up and 70.3 per cent of people in that age group have received their second shot.

