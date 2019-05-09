59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Nearly 60 people have been arrested for alleged gang-violence in the latest operation by B.C.’s anti-gang unit, with the help of Surrey RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department.

The 30-day project, dubbed Para Bellum, happened throughout March, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said at a news conference in Surrey Thursday.

The scope of the project was to “mitigate, disrupt, and suppress violence through proactive and high-visibility enforcement.”

According to data analyzed by the unit, March is a particularly active time for gang-related violence in B.C.

Through the span of a month, 2,147 were checked by police, leading to the creation of 435 police files. Fifty-nine people were arrested, facing a total of 111 charges under Provincial statutes, as well as 45 criminal charges.

Multiple people arrested remain under investigation, the CSEU-BC said.

More than 40 prohibited weapons and four firearms were seized, as well as suspected cocaine and over one kilogram of crystal meth, Xanax and the deadly illicit opioid fentanyl.

The information gathered during this project will be analyzed to determine the overall impact on reducing gang-related violence.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay cannabis growers join chorus of critics against Health Canada’s licensing process
Next story
Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Just Posted

Pitch perfect: Murphy shines in NCAA

Maple Ridge secondary grad wins accolades

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Maple Ridge veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

UPDATE: High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

Request for pot store in Maple Ridge moves on

We need to be treating everybody on an equal basis: mayor

Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a workshop for mothers

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Lower Mainland students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Most Read