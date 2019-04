The power went out at about 10:07 a.m.

A map showing the area affected by a power outage in Maple Ridge. (Screen shot)

Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents are without power Wednesday morning.

The outage occurred at about 10:07 a.m. and has affected 622 B.C. Hydro customers.

The affected area is south of 127 Avenue, west of 123A Avenue, east of 227 Street and north of Dewdney Trunk Road.

So far a B.C. Hydro crew has not been assigned to the area.

• More to follow



mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter