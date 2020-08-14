B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Eighty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 629 people are currently fighting the novel coronavirus and 2,026 people are “under active public health monitoring” through contact tracing, according to the latest statement from the Ministry of Health Friday (Aug. 14)

Of those, 12 people are in hospital, with four people in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths, leaving the total at 196.

That brings the total number of cases provincewide to 4,358 since the start of the pandemic. Since then, 3,533 people have recovered.

READ MORE: U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

Meantime, there has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Queen’s Park Care Centre in New Westminster. Currently, there are seven long-term care or assisted-living facilities with active outbreaks.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are urging everyone to “stay strong and hold the line” this weekend.

The statement added that British Columbians have it within their ability to make the changes we need to bend our pandemic curve back down and continue in our B.C. restart, but it takes the combined efforts of everyone, not just a few.”

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

ALSO READ: Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

