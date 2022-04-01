7 people arrested as police target theft in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP would like to find the owner of a valuable watch. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested several people as they try to target retail theft.

This week they arrested three people for theft under $5,000, one person for two outstandin warrants, and another three people for breachig conditions – one of which was a no-go to the area they where they were arrested in.

Project Blitz was launched in March and October of 2021, in response to increased calls for police service relating to shoplifting. The project provides support to local retailers and loss prevention officers.

“Police continue to receive calls from businesses in the downtown core and we are here for them,” said Corporal Tana Goode with the Ridge Meadows detachment Crime Reduction Unit.

“We empathize with these businesses and we will continue to heighten the observation, identification and apprehension of these prolific offenders,” she noted.

No names are being released as charges have not been laid.

Project Blitz will continue throughout Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, added Goode.

