Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., on Monday March 8, 2010. On March 18, 2023, an 82-year-old skier died in an incident on the mountain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Skiers and snowboarders make their way down Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., on Monday March 8, 2010. On March 18, 2023, an 82-year-old skier died in an incident on the mountain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

82-year-old man dies in skiing accident on intermediate Whistler trail

Exact cause of death not yet determined

An 82-year-old Whistler man died Saturday (March 18) in a skiing accident on one of Whistler Blackcomb’s intermediate trails.

Vail Resorts says the man was skiing the Ridge Runner trail in the Crystal area of the mountain sometime Saturday morning when an incident took place and he was seriously injured. Ski patrol were called to the area and managed to get the man to the Whistler Medical Clinic, but he died there.

The ski resort says the man’s exact cause of death isn’t yet known, but that no other guests were involved.

Whistler Blackcomb Interim Chief Operations Officer Doug Pierini said in a statement that they are extending their sympathies and support to the man’s family and friends.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

READ ALSO: B.C. child welfare official testifies at inquiry into teen’s death in Calgary

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathWhistler

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces more funding for highway cell coverage
Next story
‘Their safety is important’: Group checks on women, talks consent at Nelson bars

Just Posted

Ivy Threatful of Maple Ridge won a national wrestling championship, and will compete in the Pan American Games this summer. (Joe Pereira/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestler wins gold at national championships

The Repair Cafe on March 18 was the busiest that Maple Ridge has ever had, with 104 items being brought to the event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Repair Cafe reaches records busiest day ever

Derek Bedard, general manager of the Ridge Meadows Flames, is hoping for a win as his team enters the PJHL finals for the first time since 2018. (The News file)
Ridge Meadows Flames face deja vu at PJHL Championship

David Gillham is the host of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT. (Special to The News)
A New York State of Mind in Maple Ridge