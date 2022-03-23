A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

90 scientists ask feds to protect carbon-rich old forests in upcoming climate plan

Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests

Ninety scientists have written the federal government asking it to ensure old-growth forests are protected in its upcoming greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan.

The group includes some of the top climate and forest researchers in Canada and the U.S., including Suzanne Simard, who discovered how trees in a forest communicate with each other.

It points out Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests, which store up to 50 per cent more carbon than young forests.

But it says Canada is cutting those stands too quickly, releasing greenhouse gases and making forests less resilient to wildfires.

It also asks the government to do a better job accounting for greenhouse gases released by the forestry industry.

The letter comes days before the federal Liberals are expected to release their plan for how Canada will meet its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province braces for shrinking forest industry, new lands ministry

Climate changeforestryScience

Previous story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners
Next story
Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Just Posted

Lydia Reese shared a few pictures taken from the Kanaka Creek Regional Park, down along the Fraser River during an evening sunset made more stunning by the cloud formations. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty that is Maple Ridge

Some communities construct two lane roundabouts but most in the Lower Mainland are single lane entry. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge letter writer driven to offer roundabout primer

Video image from Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, announcing he is running for leader of the Conservative party.
If elected Conservative leader, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP wants pandemic inquiry

Visitors to the Pitt Meadows library shared what they love about the local branch, everything from the space and its amenities to the staff. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Visitors share love for their library