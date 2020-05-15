Frank Young was last seen the afternoon of Friday, May 15 at a bank on the Lougheed Highway. As of 10 p.m. he had not returned home, Ridge Meadows RCMP say. (Photo submitted)

95-year-old Maple Ridge man missing, may be in Harrison Lake

RCMP are asking for help finding the local senior, Frank Young

A 95-year-old Maple Ridge-area man has not been seen since Friday afternoon, and local RCMP are concerned for his well being.

Frank Young spoke to his family Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m., and his last known activity was at the TD Bank at the Valley Fair Mall in the 22700 block of Lougheed Highway, said Sgt. Michelle Luca of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

He has not returned home as of 10 p.m. on Friday night, which is unusual for him.

Young is 5’7” tall, with silver/white hair, weighs about 130 pounds, is clean shaven, and usually wears a ball cap, Luca said.

Young drives a gold coloured Pontiac Grand Am with silver wheels and a dent in the rear passenger side of the bumper. His car also has a black bra on the front hood.

The senior may be visiting the Harrison Lake area, Luca said. Young is friendly and approachable.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

