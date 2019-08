Traffic is being turned around travelling northbound along 210 Street

A fuel and oil spill has closed a section of road by Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Google Maps)

The road by Jerry Sulina Park has been closed in one direction due to an oil and gas spill from a single vehicle that crashed into a gate.

Traffic travelling north along 210 St. to 132 Ave. west is being turned around, while eastbound traffic along 132 Ave. to 210 St. south is still being allowed through.

The City of Maple Ridge Public Works Department is en route to the spill.

• More to follow

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



