A look at what may be Abbotsford’s most dedicated Halloween house

Mark Latten says just about everything is handmade and it takes five people seven hours to set up

It just might be the most dedicated Halloween house in Abbotsford – rain or shine, Mark Latten says he and four or five others typically spend seven hours on setup all on Halloween day.

Latten said the setup started about 15 years ago, albeit much less extensive.

“The first year we started, we just bought a sheet of styrofoam and carved a couple tombstones and painted epitaphs on them,” Latten said. “That was the start of it, and then the following year, a couple skeletons and a mound of dirt.”

RELATED: Activities held in Abbotsford to celebrate Halloween

From there, it continued to grow, and images from last year’s setup depict an impressive setup – from creepy pumpkin-faced scarecrows and an “I scream” cart in a hearse to mysterious elixirs and the “Old Burial Hill.”

And most of it is handmade, save for a few plastic skeletons.

“Basically everything you see there I made over the years, too, either out of wood or papier-mâché, or something or other. So everything is hand-crafted and made with love.”

RELATED: Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

Everything disassembles and goes into storage, only to be hauled out for the hours-long setup on Halloween day, getting just a few hours of fresh air a year. But Latten says he’s never deterred by the labour involved.

“It’s quite a neighbourhood affair, too, because we’re doing it during the day, my wife Kelly and I. There’s always neighbours and people that have been coming for years and years always drop by just to talk. Just the setup time is quite a social thing, too. It’s just pleasant all the way around,” he said.

“It’s quite a festive Halloween neighbourhood, anyway, so that’s what started it.”

RELATED: Five tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

Latten lives on Terry Fox Avenue, and says his one-road-in-one-road-out neighbourhood is generally quiet, which, along with surrounding row houses and apartment buildings, has helped make the area “kind of a Halloween central.”

“Even on the worst nights, you get 250, 300 kids through,” he said, noting that typically about 1,500 people visit the house.

Latten said his main policy on the setup is to be family-oriented in all of the decorations.

“The main thing is that there’s no gore. There’s no blood or dismemberment. It’s overall pretty family-friendly.”

RELATED: Halloween costume mix-up draws huge police response on Vancouver Island

Latten says there won’t be anything too new in this year’s setup, but he does move everything around each year to make each year look different from years past.

He says he’s working on doing something similar for Christmas in the future, but that hasn’t quite made it onto his workstation.

Previous story
B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Just Posted

BREAKING: RCMP respond to reported assault in Albion industrial area

Man seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Ensemble 2018 coming to the ACT in Maple Ridge

Exhibiton and sale promises something for everyone

Maple Ridge continues cat spay and neuter program

Intake of cats at SPCA Maple Ridge branch declined by 28.5%

Second book published by teen author from Maple Ridge

The Trio is the second book in Leanne Van Dongen’s Showtime series

Letter: ‘Empathy has led to enablement’

‘Anita Place campers want to be left alone to do as they please.’

Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

VIDEO: Vessel catches fire on Fraser River

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as a demolition crew was taking an old vessel apart

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Most Read