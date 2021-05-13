Abbotsford man sentenced second time for sexual offence involving child

An Abbotsford man who was convicted and sentenced in 2016 for sexually touching two young girls has again been sentenced for a sexual offence involving a child.

Bradley Roan Smith, 60, was sentenced April 29 in Abbotsford provincial court to a 45-day jail term for one count of sexual interference. This will be followed by one year of probation.

Smith will also be under an order for 10 years that prohibits him from certain activities that could put him in contact with kids under the age of 16.

According to the provincial court database, the offence occurred on Jan. 1, 2008 in Abbotsford. Sexual interference involves touching a child under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

Smith was previously sentenced in 2016 to a 90-day jail term and two years’ probation for offences that occurred between 2006 and 2008 when he was babysitting the children of close family friends.

He was initially charged with eight offences, but pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual interference.

The court at that time heard that Smith had touched the victims on their buttocks, outside of their clothing. One of the victims was touched 10 times at the ages of six and seven, and the other child was touched once when she was around the same age.

Smith has a master’s degree in divinity in divinity; ran a Bible school in Michigan; worked with troubled youth and was involved in pastoral care programs in Surrey in the 1990s and early 2000s; worked with Abbotsford Community Services in 2001-02; and volunteered with his church and with the Abbotsford chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

He and his wife also took in several foster kids over the years, and adopted three children.

At the time of his previous charges, the foster children were removed from the home, and Smith left the residence.



