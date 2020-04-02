Abbotsford man who tries to start gas-station fight gets sprayed with gasoline

Suspect returns with knife and throws it at victim, but is quickly arrested by police

A volatile man got a face full of gasoline when he tried to attack a gas station customer on Monday (March 30) in Abbotsford.

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. in the 28000 block of Fraser Highway.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said a 56-year-old man was getting gas when he was approached by a man who was acting erratically and who taunted him to get into a fight.

The victim, who did not know the suspect, sprayed the man with gasoline and told him to keep away, Bird said.

She said the suspect then left the area but quickly returned with a knife, which he threw at the victim, who was not harmed.

The culprit ran away, but officers were quickly able to locate and arrest him. He was identified as an 18-year-old Abbotsford man.

According to the provincial court database, Peyton Jackson Graham has now been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching his court-ordered conditions.

Graham currently has other charges before the courts from June 10, 2019 of robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault causing bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty and is due for sentencing on those charges in Abbotsford provincial court on June 12.

Co-accused Tanner Fox faces the same three charges, but is scheduled to go to trial starting July 20.

Fox was also charged late last year in relation to a stabbing that occurred Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the IHIP restaurant and BMO Bank at South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West.

A 17-year-old male sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and the case is still proceeding before the courts.

RELATED: Man charged with stabbing outside of Abbotsford restaurant

