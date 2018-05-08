Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

Abbotsford Police have arrested a man they say broke into a woman’s apartment, woke her up with a fright and ran when she screamed.

Thomas Michael Pappas, 53, now faces a charge of breaking and entering into a dwelling house.

The incident happened on April 5. Police released a statement two weeks later, as they had yet to locate a suspect.

At the time, Sgt. Judy Bird said the victim was unable to describe the man, as it was dark in her bedroom at the time of the break-in.

She said there were no signs of a physical break-in and it’s not clear how he got into the apartment in the 30550-block of Cardinal Avenue. Police did not disclose whether anything was stolen from the apartment.

Cops searched the area at the time and reviewed CCTV footage. They also spoke to neighbours.

Previous story
B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province
Next story
Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man sets new Skytrain record

Quinland brings London Tube Challenge to B.C.

Safe haven program for LGBTQ could be coming to Maple Ridge

RCMP will work with business owners

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

Ridge Meadows Home show draws bigger crowd

Booth collecting signatures against shelter sparks debate

It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

Family event expected to draw 25,000

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Buyers hope for court win in Lower Mainland condo case

An appeal has been scheduled for pre-sale buyers in the Murrayville House case.

Weapons seized at South Surrey border

CBSA officials say Canadian resident living in U.S. charged with 27 smuggling and firearms counts

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Most Read