Advance voting begins Thursday, runs until Oct. 21

Two locations in each of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Advance voting for the 2020 Provincial General Election begins this Thursday, running from Oct. 15-21.

The advance voting period is seven days this election, up from six in the last provincial election in 2017. An extra day has been added to give voters more opportunities to vote, and to help reduce numbers in voting places as a pandemic response measure. Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The places for advance voting in the Maple Ridge-Mission riding are at the district electoral office at 110 22441 Dewdney Trunk Rd., in Maple Ridge Square, and the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club at 11445-232 St.

Advance voting in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows is at the district electoral office at 940-19800 Lougheed Hwy., in the Meadowtown Centre, and at the Golden Ears United Church at 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Providing safe in-person voting opportunities has been a key focus for Elections BC, said a press release from the agency. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Elections BC has worked with the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and WorkSafeBC to develop safe voting plans. Voters voting in person will see many protective measures including:

• Physical distancing

• Voting place capacity limits

• Election officials wearing personal protective equipment including face masks and visors

• Protective barriers at voting stations

• Hand sanitizing stations at the entry and exit of voting places

• Frequent cleaning of voting booths and high-touch surfaces

• Election officials trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic safety protocols

To find voting places near them and the dates they are open voters can check their Where to Vote card, which were recently mailed. They can also visit the Elections BC website at wheretovote.elections.bc.ca or call Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

Voters with questions about where, when, or how to vote are encouraged to contact Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.



