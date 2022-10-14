Advance voting numbers released for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

See how many locals have already cast their ballots and where to vote on Oct. 15

Municipal elections for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will take place on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations. (Black Press Media file)

The advanced polls for the Oct. 15 municipal election have officially closed, with both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows sharing their advanced voting numbers.

In the City of Maple Ridge, 4,329 people submitted their vote early, according to chief election officer Patrick Hlavac-Winsor. This surpasses the number seen in the 2018 municipal election, where over 3,000 voters went to the poles ahead of the general vote.

All three advance voting locations throughout Maple Ridge saw pretty similar turnout, with the Albion Community Centre leading the pack with 1,765 votes.

In Pitt Meadows, the chief election officer Kate Barchard reports that 788 ballots were cast in the advance polls, reaching nearly a fifth of the total voter turnout in the 2018 municipal election.

The next time voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will gather at voting stations will be Saturday, Oct. 15 when polls open at 8 a.m.

Maple Ridge voters can submit ballots at one of the following locations:

• Whonnock Elementary School (27471 112 Ave.)

• Albion Community Centre (24165 104 Ave.)

• Garibaldi Secondary School (24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Yennadon Elementary School (23347 128 Ave.)

• Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre (12150 224 St.)

• Laity View Elementary School (21023 123 Ave.)

• Fraserview Village Hall (22610 116 Ave.)

• Maple Ridge Alliance Church (20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

Pitt Meadows voters can submit ballots at one of the following locations:

• Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre (12027 Harris Rd.)

• Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall (12460 Harris Rd.)

• South Bonson Community Centre (10932 Barnston View Rd.)

All Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows voting locations will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. More information on voting can be found by visiting https://www.mapleridge.ca/ or https://www.pittmeadows.ca/.