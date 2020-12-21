BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)

Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Adverse weather and high winds continue to force BC Ferries to cancel sailings on major routes connecting Vancouver Island with the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries has cancelled the 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Swartz Bay in Greater Victoria for Tsawwassen in the Lower Mainland. Also cancelled are the 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen for Greater Victoria.

Also cancelled are multiple sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point near Nanaimo. Sailings scheduled to leave Tsawwassen for Duke Point at 3:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. are cancelled, as sailings leaving Duke Point scheduled for 5:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc across Greater Victoria

Adverse weather is also impacting the route between Depature Bay near Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay in the Lower Mainland with BC Ferries having cancelled the 8:05 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay and the 10:10 p.m. departing Departure Bay.

Monday’s snowstorm with its strong winds also impacted sailings on smaller routes.

BC Ferries apologized in a message posted on its website, adding that does not take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, “as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

BC Ferries promised that service would resume on impacted routes as soon as safely possible.

