Photo by Dale Klippenstein

‘Agitated’ man pulls out knife on 3 people in Abbotsford

Witnesses sought for incident on Monday night near city hall

Police in Abbotsford are seeking more witnesses to an incident Monday night in which a man pulled out a metal object, which he said was a knife, on three people.

Police said the trio were walking in the city hall park at 32315 South Fraser Way at about 7:20 p.m. when a man approached them and asked for a light for his cigarette.

The man was “aggressive and agitated,” police said, and when the three people were unable to help him, he pulled out the metal object.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford man arrested after foot chase and beanbag rounds

A passerby stepped in, and the man ran away towards Trethewey Street.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers located a man matching the suspect’s description on Trethewey Street, and charges are now being investigated.

Any other witnesses to the incident, or those who might have video footage, are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man in his 30s. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and black sweatpants.

ALSO READ: Police seize fake gun and hunting knife from 3 cyclists in Abbotsford

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Next story
Canucks fan risks life to celebrate at Surrey intersection

Just Posted

VIDEO: Person falls from roof in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance was called but victim taken by ground instead

Friends do ‘amazing’ home makeover for retired police officer

Pitt Meadows RCMP veteran was away getting treatment for PTSD

Black bear sighting reported in Pitt Meadows

Dogs should be leashed outdoors at all times, City says

Landlord took family’s front door and windows

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

Falls Prevention Clinics virtual for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors

Self referrals are being accepted

BREAKING: Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Displaced tenant ‘heartbroken’ to find Langley City condo robbed after fire

Wedding rings of Michelle Buchan’s have since been recovered, but much is still missing

Canucks fan risks life to celebrate at Surrey intersection

‘All fun and games until somebody falls out an open side door of the van’

‘Agitated’ man pulls out knife on 3 people in Abbotsford

Witnesses sought for incident on Monday night near city hall

FoodMesh taking its emergency food recovery project nationwide

Pilot project in Chilliwack helped show that food surpluses could be diverted to charities in need

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Fraser Valley Bandits reflect on 2020 turnaround

Abbotsford-based CEBL team goes from worst to almost first at Summer Series

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Most Read