Terry Becker said she will stand for re-election as president of the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation. (THE NEWS files)

AGM coming for Pitt Meadows Community Foundation

Foundation has been active, says president Terry Becker

The Pitt Meadows Community Foundation will have its annual general meeting before the end of 2018, said president Terry Becker.

Becker said the group must have an AGM every year, but it does not have to be one year after the last AGM, which took place in May of 2017.

Rather, it can be anytime during the calendar year, she said.

“We will call it in due course,” she said, noting that it will be advertised, but members of the foundation are not sent invitations.

Carole Kubb, a foundation member of 25 years and a former board member, said people in the community have regularly been asking her, and other past members when the AGM would take place.

“I would sincerely like to see this organization become active again in our community,” added Kubb.

In May 2017, members of the sitting city council and their family members were elected as the foundation’s board of directors.

Former mayor John Becker and former councillors Bruce Bell, Mike Stark and David Murray were all elected as directors.

Terry Becker, wife of the former mayor, was elected president, and Wayne Elkerton, husband of former councillor Janis Elkerton, was also made a director.

Norma Murray was the only director who was not either a councillor or a spouse of one.

Becker said she intends to stand for re-election as president.

Membership in the foundation is open to anyone for a fee of $20 per year, and the council members and some of their family joined just weeks before the last annual general meeting.

The foundation was incorporated in 1983 as a charitable society, and selects the citizen of the year, offer grants to community groups and bursaries for students, and organizes community events.

Becker said the group did award two $500 bursaries during the last Pitt Meadows secondary graduation ceremonies.

She said there was an interruption in the awarding of the citizen of the year in 2017, because the past board did not offer any of the paperwork for the award, which was typically given to a resident in June.

There has not been a citizen of the year in 2018 announced.

Becker said she has met with the Maple Ridge Community Foundation president to build a relationship between the groups, and she is working on new fundraisers for the organization.

“We’re just quietly doing our business, and doing good stuff,” she said.

Previous story
Sagmoen denied bail
Next story
UPDATED: Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Just Posted

Maple Ridge tent city starts gofundme for its second winter

Gofundme page started for heaters, ducting.

AGM coming for Pitt Meadows Community Foundation

Foundation has been active, says president Terry Becker

Ridge RCMP officer chases down theft suspect

Allegedly caught in the act of theft from a vehicle

Ridge Meadows RCMP issue fines, seize pot, under new Cannabis Act

Unlawful supply of cannabis offence for over 30 grams

Maple Ridge’s modular homes nice, but not for her

Resident looking to escape drug culture

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders on tracks along River Road

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

Most Read