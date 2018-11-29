Air ambulance comes for Maple Ridge accident victim

The accident scene at Lougheed and Tamarack Lane. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

An air ambulance was called Thursday for the victims of a car accident on the Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The emergency call came in at approximately 4:20 p.m. for a T-bone collision that sent one of the vehicles into a light standard near the intersection with Tamarack Lane.

Emergency responders requested an air ambulance to land and take off from Kanaka Creek Elementary School.

One lane of the Lougheed Highway is open westbound, and the eastbound lanes are both open.

• More details as they become available.