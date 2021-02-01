Three sent to hospital after Maple Ridge car crash

Three people were sent to hospital after a serious car crash on 132 Ave in Maple Ridge early Monday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/ The News) Police, fire and paramedics respond to car crash on 132 Avenue early Monday afternoon. (Black Press files)

Three people have been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision shortly after noon in Maple Ridge.

The collision occurred just west of the roundabout where 132 Avenue intersects with 232 Street.

A landing zone was being prepared at nearby Maple Ridge Park to airlift crash victims to a nearby hospital, but it was cancelled, and patients were sent to hospital by ground.

Police are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision in the 23100 block area of 132nd ave. 132nd is closed between 224 and 232 in both directions. Please plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/C5Oh1bB8HA — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) February 1, 2021

At least one patient had to be extricated from a vehicle.

An off-duty paramedic was on scene shortly after the crash.

The crash involved a black SUV, and a black coupe. Two passengers were in the coupe, and one in the SUV.

A neighbour on scene said there have been similar accidents in the area of 232 Street and 132 Avenue.

