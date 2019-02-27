Alberta police charge man in 2016 death of an infant

Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks

Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an infant.

Police say the six-month-old boy was left with a family friend to babysit on July 5, 2016, while the mother was at work.

When she came home she noticed her baby appeared to be in medical distress and called paramedics, who took the boy to hospital.

Police say the infant died of head trauma injuries on July 7.

READ MORE: Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

Investigators say Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks B.C., and was to appear in Edmonton court on Wednesday.

Police declined to release the name of the boy.

READ MORE: Human remains found in the South Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting
Next story
City of Victoria considers donating Sir John A. Macdonald statue to province

Just Posted

Crews respond to another fire at Anita Place Tent City

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at camp on 223rd Street in Maple Ridge.

Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

Maple Ridge camp opens doors after police leave

People walking in without verification check

Corrections officers to stand trial in 2020

Four charged in connection with incident at Maple Ridge prison

Covered lacrosse box needed in Maple Ridge, say Burrards

Minor lacrosse teams going out of town to practise

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

Fraser Health considers changing how you pay for hospital parking

The health authority said it plans to try a ‘pay-as-you-exit’ system first in Surrey

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Most Read