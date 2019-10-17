Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

A group oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shows up at the Alberta legislature.

Glen Carritt, who organized the United We Roll convoy that travelled to Ottawa in February, says a similar convoy will start in Red Deer on Friday morning and make its way to Edmonton.

RELATED: Pro-pipeline United We Roll truck convoy heads to Ottawa

Carritt says the trucks are expected to arrive at the legislature at noon, when a climate rally is to begin with 16-year-old Thunberg.

He says Albertans in the oil and gas sector are frustrated with celebrities visiting the province and telling them how to run their business.

Thunberg has been making international headlines, meeting with politicians and leading protests demanding governments take action to address climate change.

READ MORE: ‘How dare you?’ Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

Premier Jason Kenney has said the Alberta government won’t seek out a meeting with the teen, but hopes she takes time to learn how the province has some of the greenest oil and gas rules in the world.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested in discovery of Dutch family living in isolation for 9 years
Next story
Everything you need to know before getting the flu shot

Just Posted

Local museums host family-fun Halloween activities

Haney House and Pitt Meadows host Halloween events starting Oct. 27

New pot greenhouse sprouting in Pitt Meadows

Three football fields in size, owned by Benchmark Botanics

Letter: Try to live a low-carbon lifestyle

Rich and famous not trying hard enough

Spawning chum returning to Kanaka Creek

Run will peak at Halloween

Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

VIDEO: Major gridlock after fatal hit-and-run on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Victim struck just after 6:00 a.m., southbound road closed as police conduct their investigation

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Fans rally to bring back the Vancouver Grizzlies outside NBA pre-season game

Kawhi Leonard to play in Vancouver on Oct. 17

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested in May, was released from custody last week

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Most Read