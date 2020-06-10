(Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to the Star)

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Greater Vancouver Zoo announced Wednesday that frontline healthcare workers will be granted free admission to the wildlife park for all of 2020.

It’s to recognize the dedication and hard work of the province of British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic, general manager Serge Lussier told the Aldergrove Star.

“I wanted to make sure that the people currently risking their lives have access to a peaceful walk out in nature with their family,” he said.

The includes care aids at long-term care facilities, paramedics, nurses, and doctors.

Zoo attendants will ask individuals to show their work ID for proof, to gain free entry.

As well, the Aldergrove zoo has begun to raise funds for Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation with proceeds from face mask sales going towards the local non-profit.

“The Greater Vancouver Zoo is thrilled to partner with the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation on this exciting initiative,” Lussier continued.

“We want to make sure masks are available for whomever wants to wear one,” he said.

The zoo is charging $1 for guests to purchase surgical masks on-site.

The facility reopened to the public on June 1 after more than a month of shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Its first weekend back was reportedly busier than ever, with guests following one-way paw prints through the facility to maintain social distance during self-guided tours.

