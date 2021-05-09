Reports of shots fired, heavy police presence at Vancouver International Airport

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

A video on social media is pointing to a possible shooting at Vancouver International Airport as the roads in and out of Richmond were briefly closed just before 4 p.m. Sunday (May 9).

The video shows a victim on the ground being attended to by paramedics and shot gun shells on the ground. Another video, posted shortly after 3 p.m., shows people hiding from a suspected shooter.

On social media, YVR said the incident had taken place just outside of YVR’s main terminal, but that the “airport is currently open and safe with restricted access.”

In a statement to Black Press Media, B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 2:59 p.m. regarding a police incident at the Vancouver airport.

“Bike paramedics at the airport responded and two ground units and a paramedic supervisor were also dispatched. No patients were transported to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

DriveBC said all major routes in and out of Richmond were blocked due to an “ongoing police incident” for a short period of time just before 4 p.m.

New Westminster police said there were “temporary traffic concerns” on the Queensborough Bridge and briefly asked motorists to avoid the area but by 4 p.m. said that traffic was clearing.

In a social media post, Metro Vancouver Transit Police urged the public to avoid the area around Vancouver International Airport. TransLink had briefly stopped service to the YVR station.

“Please avoid Sea Island and YVR today, if at all possible. Everyone is working hard to resolve the police incident & reopen Canada Line quickly,” the detachment tweeted.

As of 4 p.m., routes like the Massey Tunnel were being reopened, but police did not provide details as to what had occurred.

Black Press Media has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more details.

More to come.

