Spud is a senior who is available for adoption from the Maple Ridge BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

Animal adoptions offered half-off to help B.C.’s displaced pets: SPCA

Organization looks to make room to house animals displaced by flooding, promotion ends Dec. 8

Have you been wanting to welcome a new furry friend into you life? A recent BC SPCA initiative will let you adopt a pet at half price while helping to rescue animals impacted by floods.

From Nov. 24 until Dec. 8, nearly all SPCA facilities will be cutting adoption fees in half for animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and other species. Facilities in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and 100 Mile House are not included in the promotion.

In a media release, general manager of communications Lorie Chortyk said the organization desperately needs space to accommodate displaced animals.

“The goal of this promotion is to create more room to house as many animals requiring free temporary boarding as possible, by finding amazing forever homes for the animals in our care,” she said. “We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity.”

The BC SPCA has been providing free emergency boarding for displaced pets in the Interior, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island since flooding began the week of Nov. 15. In addition, the organization has been donating crates, pet food, leashes and other supplies to emergency shelters.

B.C. residents interested in adopting can visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca to learn more.

