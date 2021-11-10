Annamie Paul speaks to the media during a press conference announcing she is officially stepping down as Green Party leader, at Suydam Park in Toronto on September 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Annamie Paul hands in resignation as Green leader, and quits the party

Greens returned only two MPs in the Sept. 20 election and Paul failed to win her Toronto riding

Annamie Paul, the Green Party leader, has formally resigned and has also handed in her party membership.

Paul says she has sent in a formal resignation letter to the Green Party, which follows her announcement in September of her plans to step down.

The Green leader, the first Black and Jewish woman to lead a major political party in Canada, said after the election that leading the Greens had been the worst period of her life.

The Greens returned only two MPs in the Sept. 20 election and Paul failed to win her Toronto riding.

The party’s puny showing at the polls followed a period of infighting and sniping at Paul who says the party failed to do enough to support her.

The lawyer says it was an “honour to work for the people of Canada” and that she looks forward to serving in new ways.

—The Canadian Press

