Another blast of snow in Maple Ridge

Up to 10 centimetres more may fall today

Winter’s not done yet.

After snowfall warnings were taken down on the weekend, they went back up again on Tuesday. Environment Canada this morning issued a warning of another five to 10 centimetres of snow for the Maple Ridge and Coquitlam area.

The warning said that snow may become mixed with rain in the afternoon, before changing back to snow Tuesday night, then tapering off early Wednesday.

The snow started coming down more heavily at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, but wasn’t settling on to roads. And there was no chance kids were getting another snow day. All school buses are on regular routes, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District said Tuesday morning.

The City of Maple Ridge said a lot of snow melted on the weekend, giving crews a breather to brace for another round this week.

“Our crews are out there brining the roads with a salt solution in anticipation of the forecast snow. We’re prepared for whatever comes our way,” the city said on the weekend.

Meanwhile, the road to Golden Ears Provincial Park is closed again because of snow. Alouette Parks will check conditions on Wednesday and then announce when the road re-opens.