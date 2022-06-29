Another hat in the ring for Maple Ridge city council

Andre Roberge made his candidacy announcement at an event on Saturday, June 25

Andre Roberge is running for Maple Ridge city council. (Special to The News)

Andre Roberge has officially launched his campaign for Maple Ridge city council.

Roberge made the announcement at an event at Golden Ears Cheesecrafters on Saturday, June 25.

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton was at the event to endorse Roberge’s candidacy, describing Roberge as “an excellent community servant.”

Previous district PAC representative at cusqunela Elementary Chrystal Akiyama was also at the event to endorse Roberge.

Roberge has lived in Maple Ridge since 2014, where he currently lives with his three children and wife, Lindsay. Roberge describes himself as a blue-collar worker and proud union member of The Grain Workers Union Local 333 ILWU and Ironworkers Local 97.

Marilyn Moseley, Roberge’s aunt, who is also honourary Consul for Barbados in B.C., told the crowd gathered at the launch that while Roberge was born in Canada, his maternal family immigrated to the country from Barbados in 1974. His family has roots in Guyana, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago, Africa, and India, she said, calling him “the quintessential global man.”

“I am proud of him and his decision to run for City council. He has a heart of compassion, caring, giving, and helping, and at the City council level, he can make effective changes to help improve the lives of people in his community,” she said.

Roberge also serves on the PAC of cusqunela Elementary, as is the current DPAC representative, where he successfully participated in an initiative to raise $100,000 for a new children’s playground.

READ MORE: Former MP Ruimy will run for mayor of Maple Ridge

ALSO: Speirs announces he will run for Maple Ridge council

At the campaign launch, Roberge talked about improving public amenities, tackling the housing affordability crisis, improving public safety, and helping small businesses get back on track.

Although he has yet to release his campaign platform, Roberge said he understands that Maple Ridge is growing and believes the city needs to develop responsibly, “while not neglecting the much-needed infrastructure for the quality of life the people of Maple Ridge deserve, such as schools and other world-class recreation.”

Roberge is the latest to throw his hat in the ring for Maple Ridge city council behind Craig Speirs.

Andre Roberge’s campaign website can be found at andreroberge.com.

BC municipal electionmaple ridge