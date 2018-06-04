Anti-shelter petition in limbo after goal achieved

One of the supporters of supportive housing in Maple Ridge is wondering where the petition is that says 10,000 residents are against moving the Salvation Army shelter to Burnett Street.

“If we don’t see it, I don’t want to hear about it again,” Elizabeth Taylor said Friday.

Taylor, who’s thinking of running for council during the Oct. 20 election, said the petition shouldn’t have been part of the May 22 council discussion about a supportive housing and shelter – until council had actually been presented with it.

Council, at that meeting, defeated an application by B.C. Housing to build an 85-bed complex at 11749 Burnett St.

The group Burnett Street Neighbours has collected a petition opposing a shelter on Burnett Street and is calling for the recommendations a citizen’s advisory commmittee, formed by the previous Liberal MLAs, to be followed when choosing a shelter location.

“I don’t want council using that as a decision maker for what they’ve voting on,” Taylor said.

“That, to me, is very concerning, if our council members are using something that doesn’t exist as a decision maker for themselves.”

Council has to deal with what’s actually been presented to it, she added.

Taylor said that she wants to see the petition and the demographics of those who signed it.

Wesley Mann, chairperson of Burnett Street Neighbours, said the group hasn’t decided when to present the petition.

“It hasn’t been decided what the time and place or group to present it to.

“There will be a time and a place when it comes out, and I can’t really say when that would be.”

But the current number is close to 10,000.

“The names are legitimate,” Mann said.

Burnett Neighbours spokesperson Ahmed Yousef, who may also run for council, said it may not be worthwhile presenting the petition after all, given that council has rejected the housing complex anyways.

He said the group wanted to wait until the petition had actually hit the 10,000-name petition before presenting it to politicians, and until council had heard B.C. Housing’s rezoning application.

“I don’t know what the plan is now that we’ve actually achieved our goal.”

He said that signatures on the petition were verified as the petition proceeded. People had to give their street addresses, which were cross-referenced with the white page phone listings. They also filtered the list to see if multiple names were used.

Yousef said he was “overcome with joy” when council rejected the housing complex and also called for a new health-based operating model for shelters and supportive housing.

“I wholeheartedly agree with the mayor on that, that there needs to be a completely new model, one that’s focused more on the health-care model,” he added.

“That’s what we’ve been saying, from Day 1, is that we want people to be helped, actual help, health care and addictions treatment, mental health treatment and therapy, so that they can be happy at the end of the day.”

He wouldn’t oppose relocating the proposed seniors and affordable housing from 21375 Lougheed Hwy., as is currently being considered by B.C. Housing, to Burnett St.

“To put a seniors facility next door to a seniors facility makes sense.”

Putting in a shelter on Burnett Street, would have had a negative effect on the area, Yousef said.

“I think we’re dealing with a population that is predominantly drug addicted when we’re talking about homeless shelters.

“Let’s get these people actual help, don’t try to put them away. Treat them. We’re happy to take on the financial burden of treating them.”

According to Fraser Health, however, not every person who is homeless needs help with mental health or substance use.

While Taylor wants supportive housing built in Maple Ridge, she also agreed with council’s May 22 decision.

Taylor said she supports Mayor Nicole Read in calling for a more health-oriented operation model for a shelter and said the agency that would operate it should have been chosen through a bidding process.

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries was named as the operator when B.C. Housing announced the location earlier this year.

Taylor said the anti-supportive housing sentiment is hurting the city.

“They’re defaming the city with their negative comments and petition,” she added.

“We want businesses and jobs here, but we’re never going to get them because we’re saying no to everything.”

Mann is wondering if both sides on the issue could meet and discuss to see “if an opportunity for coming together may be there.”