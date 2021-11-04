Anti-vaccine passport group takes to the streets of Maple Ridge

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Maple Ridge calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates Wednesday afternoon.

About 200 people started and finished their march at Memorial Peace Park for what organizers called a peaceful rally at the bandstand.

The group Action4Canada was behind the event – a group that calls COVID-19 vaccine an experimental injection.

Organizers were hoping to give “Notices of Liability” to Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, and the rest of city council – a notice they were encouraging people to print from their website to “inform” community elected officials that they have “absolutely no authority or jurisdiction to prescribe medical treatments and that they must cease and desist or be held personally, civilly, and criminally liable for any injuries or deaths that may occur as a result of recommending, encouraging, advertising, mandating, facilitating, incentivising, coercing, or administering these experimental injections to members of the public, including minors.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP stood by the entrance to city hall making sure those taking part in the rally did not enter.

People were holding signs saying: “Last year’s hero, this year unemployed”, “I am not an experiment”, and “Informed consent not coercion.”

Guest speakers at the event were with a group called Police On Guard – who describe themselves as a group of active duty and retired law enforcement officers, who want to see an end to what they call “unconstitutional public health orders.”

“Our mission is to uphold the oath that we’ve all taken, to uphold the Charter of Rights and Constitution for all Canadians coast-to-coast. Why is this important? As we see these mandates affect the lives of many Canadians, it has been very important for us to take that stand,” said a representative from the organization who addressed the crowd at the rally.

The Ridge Meadows chapter of Action4Canada the group was started only six weeks ago and this is their second known appearance in Maple Ridge.

The same group was behind an anti-vaccine protest around Webster’s Corners elementary on Oct. 26, where a group of about 20 people were handing out information sheets about the HPV vaccine to parents who were dropping off their children for class.

