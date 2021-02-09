Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland this week

Watch out for Wednesday night in some areas where wind chill values could approach minus 20

Get out the wool socks out as this week is likely to be a frigid one in the Lower Mainland, with Wednesday possibly being one of the coldest nights this winter in the Fraser Valley.

The Arctic air coming from the Interior is still on the move throughout B.C. and towards the south coast. The mercury is set to dip again in the next 24 hours, according to the special weather statement from Environment Canada that went in effect 5 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

Frigid conditions will persist the rest of the week but watch out for Wednesday night (Feb. 10) in the Fraser Valley in particular.

“Arctic outflow warnings are possible for the Fraser Valley, the Sea to Sky corridor and the Central Coast beginning Wednesday night as wind chill values approach minus 20,” according to the weather statement.

Most of the B.C. coast has enjoyed mild winter conditions in 2021, but the recent Arctic air arrival marked a transition to much colder conditions.

RELATED: Arctic air blasts the valley

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau
Next story
Cold week ahead for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

There is snow in the forecast for the coming week, along with freezing temperatures made to feel colder by wind chill.
Cold week ahead for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Wednesday will bring snow, temps dropping to -20 C with wind chill

City Hall reports the number of business licences in Maple Ridge continues to grow. (The News files)
Business growing in Maple Ridge despite pandemic

City hall reports number of business licences still on upward trajectory

Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge will be closing at the end of May. (Neil Corbett/The News)
SmartCentres looking to replace Maple Ridge Thrifty Foods

Owners looking for new anchor tenant for Haney Place Mall

Local anonymous donor encourages others to find fun, creative ways to give back. (Black Press Files)
What is a unique way to contribute to Maple Ridge healthcare?

Anonymous woman donates one dollar to hospital foundation for each correct Jeopardy answer in 2020

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe star in Theatre in the Country’s livestream production of <em>Saltw-Water Moon</em>. (Reg Parks/Special to The Star)
Theatre in the Country offers Canadian tale through Zoom

Tickets for Salt-Water Moon by David French, with special Valentine’s Day presentation, are on sale

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Okanagan girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home in Vancouver, on January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Bamlanivimab is designed to block the COVID -19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

Most Read