Suspects in alleged arson on Bridgeport Road in Richmond on Nov. 29, 2018. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Arson suspects’ photos released after Richmond fire

RCMP believe the November fire was deliberately set

RCMP have released photos of two suspects in an alleged arson last fall in Richmond.

First responders were called to a large structure fire in the 12500-block of Bridgeport Road on the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2018. Evidence suggesting the fire had been deliberately set, police said in a news release Tuesday.

“This fire deeply concerns us: the inherent safety risks to anyone in the surrounding [area], to the emergency crews … and the enormous monetary losses to property and business income,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “Someone could have been in one of the adjacent business units and succumbed to the smoke.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Richmond RCMP.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating fatal crash in Surrey


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Suspects in alleged arson on Bridgeport Road in Richmond on Nov. 29, 2018. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Suspects in alleged arson on Bridgeport Road in Richmond on Nov. 29, 2018. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Previous story
Residents adjacent to Maple Ridge golf course want a stop to errant golf balls
Next story
VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

Just Posted

Ridge RCMP looking for man who may have offered 12-year-old girl a ride home

Incident occurred March 11 near Golden Ears elementary.

UPDATED: Police investigating body found in Maple Ridge park

Woman’s body discovered early Friday near Lougheed Highway

Letter: Guard-to-inmate ratio ‘big problem’

‘Corrections helps offenders in custody and the community learn better ways’

Maple Ridge cannabis plant plans on growing

Tantalus Labs plans on doubling its workforce in a year

Ridge player earns Pat Quinn scholarship

Adam Leitch plays for the Burnaby Winter Club academy prep team.

Residents adjacent to Maple Ridge golf course want a stop to errant golf balls

Golf Lane residents say too many golf balls stray into their yards causing thousands in damage and posing a danger

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit

People view fighting animal cruelty as a public responsibility

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

UPDATED: IHIT investigating fatal crash in Surrey

Three people dead, investigators expected to be at scene ‘for significant amount of time’

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Most Read