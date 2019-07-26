(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Auxiliary police officer charged after cyclist hit in Vancouver

Special Const. Michael Mazziotti is accused of driving without due care and attention

A special constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged after he allegedly struck a cyclist.

Special Const. Michael Mazziotti faces one count of driving without due care and attention in connection with the incident that occurred on July 29, 2018 at the north end of the Burrard Street Bridge.

A cyclist was seriously hurt when they collided with a community police car on that Sunday morning at Burrard Street and Pacific Boulevard.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, investigated and forwarded a report to Crown counsel, saying there were reasonable grounds Mazziotti had committed an offence.

His first court appearance is set for Aug. 8.

