A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

A major restaurant chain in Canada has announced it will no longer be providing plastic straws.

The Canadian version of A&W restaurants says it will eliminate all plastic straws by the end of the year, and will be the first quick-service restaurant chain in North America to make this commitment.

“Reducing waste from landfills is a top priority for A&W and this is one big way that we can make a difference,” says Susan Senecal, A&W Canada’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to make this change, which has been driven by the wishes of our guests, franchisees, and staff.”

You’ll still be able to request a paper straw, which is 100 per cent biodegradable and lasts up to three hours in a drink before it breaks down, and will naturally break down within six months in the environment.

The switch to paper straws is expected to keep 82 million plastic straws out of landfills each year, according to the company.

“Eliminating plastic straws is another big step for us. As we learn more about new tools and sustainable practices, we look forward to more improvements ahead,” said Tyler Pronyk, A&W Canada’s Director of Distribution, Equipment & Packaging.

“By using compostable packaging, real mugs, plates and cutlery, we are diverting millions of single-use packaging from landfills every year.”

A&W is Canada’s second largest hamburger chain with more than 900 locations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan announces first ‘urgent primary care centre’ in Surrey
Next story
VIDEO: Fraser Health’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

Just Posted

Wider bike lanes for South Alouette bridge in Pitt Meadows

An extra $95,000 to be put towards bridge project to widen the lanes

In Education: I didn’t get through high school alone

Connecting with your community is important.

Homeless camp will persist, despite modular housing

Alliance says 55 units will not end homelessness in Maple Ridge

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

Upgraded driver training facility in Pitt Meadows

Weather-protected, modular learning facility at the Driver Education Centre.

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

VIDEO: Explosive Device Unit detonates ‘suspicious item’ on Surrey’s 135A Street

Some tent city campers were ‘removed or asked to leave,’ as Surrey RCMP investigated

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Survey questions about suicide and sex inappropriate for 12-year-olds, says parent

Abbotsford mom starts online petition over McCreary Centre Society’s Adolescent Health Survey

VIDEO: Fraser Health’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

After more than 60,000 visits and hundreds of overdose reversals, not a single death reported at 135A Street site

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Most Read