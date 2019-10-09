FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

A Catholic school teacher in Vancouver was fired and reprimanded for showing an inappropriate film about the Crusades to a Grade 5 class.

A report released Tuesday by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said Hani Nabil Naguib Amin Malti was a teacher at an elementary school operated by the Catholic Independent Schools of Vancouver Archdiocese.

The incident happened more than two years ago on Jan. 12, 2017. The report said Malti showed a seven minute long “age-inappropriate, graphic, narrated YouTube video about the Crusade wars containing graphic drawings showing violence, persecution and torture.”

Students in Malti’s class said they were unable to get the images out of their heads and felt “disturbed and scared.”

On Jan. 20, 2017, the school issued a letter of discipline to Malti and fired him without cause that same day. The school principal reported the incident to the commissioner on Feb. 15, 2017, and and made another report regarding Malti on March 3 that same year.

The commissioner began considering the issue on May 2, 2017, but did not issue a citation to Malti until Aug. 29, 2019. The commissioner said Malti admitted fault and was reprimanded.

Malti’s LinkedIn page says he holds a Masters of Education from Simon Fraser University and is currently a teacher at the Blessed Sacrament School in Vancouver.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus
Next story
Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Just Posted

Morning collision on Lougheed Highway

Involved motorcyclist in Pitt Meadows

UNTRENDING: Upon death, do we have the right to be forgotten?

Social media expert Vicki McLeod ponders what your online footprint will look like after you’re gone

VIDEO: RCMP not at fault for man jumping off Pitt River Bridge, says police watchdog

RCMP responded to a report of man on the wrong side of the railing at the bridge

Fraser Valley Music Awards looking for submissions

Deadline is Oct. 24

Maple Ridge breast cancer survivor: Get checked

Mobile mammography clinic Nov. 30 and Dec. 9-14

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Most Read