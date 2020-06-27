B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued a public alert after a number of hand sanitizers containing methanol were recalled across the border that may also be for sale in Canada.

The province-wide warning follows an advisory issued last week by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration after nine different hand sanitizers were found to possibly contain methanol, which is toxic if ingested and can be irritating when used on skin.

Since the recall was announced in the U.S., the BC Drug and Poison Information Centre has received four calls from British Columbians reporting that they have products from the U.S. recall list.

There have been no reports of injury or toxicity from exposure in B.C., health officials said in a news release Saturday (June 27).

The centre is advising everyone to check for hand sanitizer products made by Mexican company Eskbiochem SA and dispose of them in a way that prevents any accidental exposures for people and animals.

Alert: Check hand sanitizer for products that may contain methanol. The FDA has issued an advisory for products made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico. The products are sold under various brand names and have been found in B.C.: https://t.co/0hDROXncLw pic.twitter.com/zbxefTJDwc — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) June 27, 2020

Methanol ingestion can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures and is potentially life threatening.

People most at risk of ingesting hand sanitizer include children, people with dementia and people using it as a substitute for alcohol, health officials warned.

The recalled sanitizers from the FDA include:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

If you think someone has swallowed any amount of hand sanitizer, call your local poison control centre or the BC Drug and Poison Information Centre at 1-800-567-8911.

