The coyote was tranquilized, and the jar was carefully removed from its head. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service/ TWITTER screenshot)

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

B.C conservation officers were able to free a coyote which had got itself into a spot of trouble.

The animal, which managed to get its head stuck in a glass jar, was spotted by more than one person on Tuesday morning, and the Conservation Officer Service was alerted.

READ MORE: Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; conservation officers issue warning

According to officer Chris Miller, officers arrived on scene shortly after and searched a nearby ravine near where the animal has last been seen.

”Officers located a small male coyote with a large glass jar stuck on its head,” Miller said.

“The coyote seemed exhausted but was still mobile.”

The attending officers tranquilized the animal and removed the jar using hand soap. The coyote was checked for injuries but thankfully none were found.

With the hot conditions, the coyote was put in the shade, where water was poured over its body and into its mouth.

While waiting for the animal to regain mobility, officers hung out nearby and kept an eye on it.

They were unable to figure out how the creature became stuck, but Miller took a guess.

“It is possible the jar was in a recycling bin on the road for collection day and could have had some residue in it which may have attracted the coyote, but we don’t know for sure though,” he said.

As a precaution, he suggested residents should remember to wash out jars and other recycling that gets placed out for collection so wildlife is not attracted to it.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservationmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town
Next story
Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

WEATHER: Heavy rain, mix of sun and cloud forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 20 C Thursday

Graffiti plagues downtown Maple Ridge

Often profane and offensive, says downtown BIA

VIDEO: Firefighters evacuate homes on Acadia Street in Maple Ridge after gas leak

FortisBC are on scene repairing the line

‘Something needs to be done’, collision kills cyclist in Pitt Meadows Tuesday night

39-year-old man from Maple Ridge was pronounced dead at the scene

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Six-foot blood python missing in downtown Chilliwack

Owner is worried and reports the snake ‘more loving and gentle than a lil’ kitten’

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

VIDEO: Stabbing at Killer’s Cove Marina in Harrison Hot Springs

Three suspects apprehended by Agassiz RCMP at the scene

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Most Read