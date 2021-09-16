Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday

4 more deaths for 11 in past two days, 291 in hospital

B.C.’s COVID-19 fourth wave continues to climb, with 706 new infections confirmed in the 24 hours up to Thursday, and four additional deaths as hospital admissions creep up.

There are 219 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 16, up three since Wednesday, and 134 in intensive care, down by three. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the past two days.

There has been one additional outbreak in senior care, at Menno Terrace East in Abbotsford, and two have been declared over, at Nicola Meadows in Merritt and Rose Woods Village assisted living in Trail. That leaves 23 active outbreaks in long-term care and acute-care areas of Kootenay Boundary, Chilliwack General and Fort St. John hospitals.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

Just Posted

Steve Ranta has run for office before. This time, he’s one of six contenders vying to be the MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Ranta returns as lone independent candidate in federal run

Phil Klapwyk, who works in the film industry, is running as the New Democrat in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Labour leader throws hat in ring for NDP

Juliuss Hoffmann is running in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding in this month’s federal election. (Special to The News)
Self-employed father carries People’s Party of Canada flag into election

Conservative incumbent Marc Dalton is once again running to be MP in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding. (Special to The News)
Incumbent seeks re-election under Conservative banner