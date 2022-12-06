St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to have a green Christmas: Tips from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society
Next story
VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses or video footage after a shooting in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Shooting in Maple Ridge sends woman to hospital

From left: Judy Ballard and Jackie Oxford, both volunteers with the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society; Bev Schmahmann, outreach coordinator with the society; Brendan Anderson, department manager at the London Drugs in ValleyFair Mall; and Janette Hawley, another volunteer with the seniors society – stand by the Christmas tree where tags with wish lists for seniors in need in the community have been hung. (Special to The News)
Seniors are helping Santa this year for Christmas

Leanne Koehn with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society provides several tips on how to be more environmentally friendly this Christmas. (The News)
How to have a green Christmas: Tips from the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

Community Service Youth Award winner Ruby Gibb with Mayor Nicole MacDonald and John Barnes (right) who served on the awards task force. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pitt Meadows honours some of its best citizens